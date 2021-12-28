e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Khushi Kapoor shows new tattoos in pic from ‘Sunday shenanigans’, Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah calls her a ‘model’

Khushi Kapoor shows new tattoos in pic from ‘Sunday shenanigans’, Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah calls her a ‘model’

Khushi Kapoor has got two new tattoos and is showing them off in her latest Instagram post. The new tattoos include a line drawing of a flower and a quote in English.

bollywood Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 15:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Khushi Kapoor in her latest picture shared on Instagram.
Khushi Kapoor in her latest picture shared on Instagram.
         

Late actor Sridevi’s younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, surely knows how to pose like a star. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a new picture for her followers, showing off her latest, stylish tattoos.

In the photo, Khushi is seen sitting on the floor in dark sunglasses, a white top, beige pants and carrying a blue bag. Two tiny tattoos on her arm can be clearly seen. While one is a line drawing of a flower, another seems to a quote in English. Both the tattoos appear to be new additions to her growing collection. Sharing the photo, Khushi wrote, “Sunday funday."

 

Khushi’s friends and followers called her a ‘tattoo queen’ in the comments. Her sister Anshula Kapoor left a ‘heart-eyes’ emoji while filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah called her a ‘model’. Replying to her, Khushi wrote ‘I love you’. “Cute outfit cute tattoos cute girl,” wrote another one of Khushi’s friends.

Previously, Khushi Kapoor has revealed that she has three other tattoos. A cheeky one on her bum says, “Khud ki raah banao (make your own way).” Another tattoo is the birth dates of her family members in Roman numerals and a third one is best friend’s name. On an episode of Neha Dhupia’s chat show, she had said that her late mother did not approve of her love for tattoos and her sister Janhvi Kapoor, too, is of the same view. Janhvi, who had also joined her one the show, said she is “too chicken to get inked.” But she added that she would like her future husband to get a tattoo that reads ‘Property of JK’.

Also read: Step inside Amrita Arora’s gorgeous holiday home in Goa as Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora vacation there

Janhvi and Khushi are the youngest daughters of filmmaker Boney Kapoor with second wife Sridevi. He also has son Arjun Kapoor and daughter Anshula Kapoor from his first marriage to late ex-wife Mona Shourie Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Army chief Gen Naravane leaves for South Korea on a three-day visit
Army chief Gen Naravane leaves for South Korea on a three-day visit
Dense fog likely over northwest India around New Year’s Eve, says IMD
Dense fog likely over northwest India around New Year’s Eve, says IMD
Virat Kohli named ICC Men’s ODI cricketer of the Decade
Virat Kohli named ICC Men’s ODI cricketer of the Decade
Remain on guard against new Covid strain: Mamata Banerjee tells officials
Remain on guard against new Covid strain: Mamata Banerjee tells officials
‘Not scared of anyone’: Raut calls ED summons to wife ‘act of cowardice’
‘Not scared of anyone’: Raut calls ED summons to wife ‘act of cowardice’
Chinese team in Nepal makes a peace offering to PM Oli. He doesn’t bite
Chinese team in Nepal makes a peace offering to PM Oli. He doesn’t bite
‘People’s rights being trampled upon’: Sonia Gandhi on Congress’ foundation day
‘People’s rights being trampled upon’: Sonia Gandhi on Congress’ foundation day
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEIndia vs Australia LivePM ModiFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In