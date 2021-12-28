Khushi Kapoor shows new tattoos in pic from ‘Sunday shenanigans’, Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah calls her a ‘model’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 15:42 IST

Late actor Sridevi’s younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, surely knows how to pose like a star. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a new picture for her followers, showing off her latest, stylish tattoos.

In the photo, Khushi is seen sitting on the floor in dark sunglasses, a white top, beige pants and carrying a blue bag. Two tiny tattoos on her arm can be clearly seen. While one is a line drawing of a flower, another seems to a quote in English. Both the tattoos appear to be new additions to her growing collection. Sharing the photo, Khushi wrote, “Sunday funday."

Khushi’s friends and followers called her a ‘tattoo queen’ in the comments. Her sister Anshula Kapoor left a ‘heart-eyes’ emoji while filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah called her a ‘model’. Replying to her, Khushi wrote ‘I love you’. “Cute outfit cute tattoos cute girl,” wrote another one of Khushi’s friends.

Previously, Khushi Kapoor has revealed that she has three other tattoos. A cheeky one on her bum says, “Khud ki raah banao (make your own way).” Another tattoo is the birth dates of her family members in Roman numerals and a third one is best friend’s name. On an episode of Neha Dhupia’s chat show, she had said that her late mother did not approve of her love for tattoos and her sister Janhvi Kapoor, too, is of the same view. Janhvi, who had also joined her one the show, said she is “too chicken to get inked.” But she added that she would like her future husband to get a tattoo that reads ‘Property of JK’.

Janhvi and Khushi are the youngest daughters of filmmaker Boney Kapoor with second wife Sridevi. He also has son Arjun Kapoor and daughter Anshula Kapoor from his first marriage to late ex-wife Mona Shourie Kapoor.

