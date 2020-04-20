Twinkle Khanna had predicted her life in online chat 25 years ago: ‘I’ll be on a farm with 2 kids, a dog and maybe a husband’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 11:52 IST

Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna has shared snippets of an online chat done 25 years ago where she had talked about her plans for the future. A look at the snippets confirms the writer is living her life almost the way she had imagined it to be.

Sharing the snippets on Instagram on Monday, Twinkle wrote, “This was around 25 years ago. A transcript of my first live chat, I had gone to the Rediff office I think to do this. Two decades later, have the two kids, a dog and even a husband, though at that point from this chat, it seems like I was not sure if I wanted one:) Nothing else seems to have changed, I still read, have a candle business and keep breaking a leg.”

When Twinkle was asked where does she herself 10 years down the line, she had answered, “Hopefully, in 10 years, I will be sitting on a farm with two kids, a dog and maybe a husband.” The writer is married to actor Akshay Kumar, is the mother to their two kids Aarav and Nitara, has a dog and lives with her family in a sea-facing house.

On being asked about how she developed an interest in candle-making, Twinkle had replied, “I learnt how to make candles when I was a kid. My mom used to make them. Then, when I broke my leg once and couldn’t really move around, I started playing around with it.”

Also read: Twinkle Khanna shares stunning pics of flamingo migration to Mumbai amid lockdown, see them here

Sharing her hobbies, Twinkle had said in her chat that she reads a lot, goes for films with her friends, runs on the beach and makes candles.

Twinkle is currently nursing a broken leg. She was driven to the hospital by Akshay amid lockdown and had shared a video of their drive back home on Instagram.

Follow @htshowbiz for more