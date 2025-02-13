Badass Ravikumar vs Loveyapa box office collection day 7: Himesh Reshammiya, Junaid Khan's films yet to cross 10 crore

Badass Ravikumar vs Loveyapa box office collection day 7: It has been one week since Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravikumar and Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor’s theatrical launch vehicle Loveyapa hit screens. According to Sacnilk, here’s how the films fared in their first week. (Also Read: Badass Ravikumar vs Loveyapa box office collection day 6: Himesh Reshammiya, Junaid Khan films show no improvement) Badass Ravikumar vs Loveyapa box office collection day 7: Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan’s film narrates the quirks of a love story, while Himesh Reshammiya's film is an action thriller.

Badass Ravikumar vs Loveyapa box office collection

The website reports that Badass Ravikumar brought in ₹0.26 crore on Thursday, while Loveyapa brought in ₹0.3 crore, taking their totals to ₹8.11 crore and ₹6.45 crore according to early estimates . While the Himesh-starrer had an edge during release over the Junaid-Khush-starrer, bringing in ₹2.75 crore vs their ₹1.15 crore, both films fizzled out during the week, earning less than ₹1 crore per day. Badass Ravikumar earned ₹2 crore and ₹1.4 crore over the weekend, while Loveyapa earned ₹1.65 crore and ₹1.75 crore. However, Loveyapa registered better occupancy on Thursday over Badass Ravikumar, at 7.29% vs 5.70%.

About the films

Madhu Mantena and Srishti Behl-led Phantom Films produce Loveyapa. It marks the theatrical debut of Aamir Khan's elder son, Junaid, and the late Sridevi's younger daughter, Khushi. They had previously made their acting debuts with Siddharth P Malhotra's 2024 period drama Maharaj and Zoya Akhtar's 2023 period coming-of-age musical The Archies on Netflix last year. A remake of Pradeep Ranganathan’s Tamil film Love Today, Loveyapa tells the story of a couple forced to swap phones and its hilarious consequences.

Produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, Badass Ravikumar is a musical action film that is a spin-off of the 2014 film The Xposé and the second instalment in The Xposé Universe. It also stars Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever in supporting roles.

With Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Chhaava releasing in theatres on February 14, the situation looks dire for both films.