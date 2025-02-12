Badass Ravikumar vs Loveyapa box office collection day 6: Himesh Reshammiya, Junaid Khan films show no improvement

Badass Ravikumar vs Loveyapa box office collection day 6: Keith Gomes’ Badass Ravikumar with Himesh Reshammiya in the lead role and Advait Chandan’s Loveyapa with Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor released in theatres last Friday. According to Sacnilk, both films have failed to cross the ₹10 crore mark in their 6-day run. (Also Read: Chhaava advance booking report: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna film collects ₹6.7 crore; outpaces Deva, Emergency) Badass Ravikumar vs Loveyapa box office collection day 6: Himesh Reshammiya, Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan in stills from the films.

Badass Ravikumar vs Loveyapa box office collection

According to early estimates, the website reports that Badass Ravikumar made ₹0.54 crore and Loveyapa made ₹0 crore on Wednesday. Badass Ravikumar opened to ₹2.75 crore and collected ₹2 crore and ₹1.4 crore over the weekend. Its collections dipped during the week, with the film bringing in ₹0.6 crore on Monday and ₹0.5 crore approximately on Tuesday. Loveyapa opened to ₹1.15 crore and made ₹1.65 crore and ₹1.75 crore on the weekend. Monday saw it make ₹0.55 crore, and on Tuesday, it made ₹0.51 crore.

About the films

Produced by Madhu Mantena and Srishti Behl-led Phantom Films, Loveyapa marks the theatrical debut of Aamir Khan's elder son Junaid and the late Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi. The two newcomers made their acting debut with Siddharth P Malhotra's 2024 period drama Maharaj and Zoya Akhtar's 2023 period coming-of-age musical The Archies on Netflix India, respectively. Loveyapa revolves around a prospective couple being made to swap their phones by the girl's father. It also stars Ashutosh Rana and Kiku Sharda.

Produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, Badass Ravikumar also stars Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever in supporting roles. The musical action film is a spin-off of the 2014 film The Xposé and the second instalment in The Xposé Universe.

With Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s Chhaava releasing in theatres on February 14, whether the two films will bring in any numbers remains to be seen.