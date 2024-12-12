Saurabh Sachdeva interview: ‘Allu Arjun and I chatted about Animal during Pushpa 2 The Rule shooting’

Two Decembers have changed actor Saurabh Sachdeva’s life forever. On December 1, 2023, he made the audience sit up and take notice when he played Abid Haque in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. People suddenly discovered the acting coach-cum-actor’s previous work, wondering why they hadn’t given him his flowers before that. “That’s one good thing to come out of all of this,” says Saurabh in an interview with Hindustan Times. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule review: Allu Arjun delivers a wildfire performance as Pushpa Raj in an entertaining film) Saurabh Sachdeva plays a gangster called Hameed in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The second December to change his life was when Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule was released on December 4 this year, roaring at the box office and collecting more than ₹1000 crore gross worldwide. “It has meant giving out more selfies, more work, more money, and more joy,” laughs Saurabh, describing the year gone by. Then, he chats about everything from his latest film and working in Tollywood to his upcoming work and more.

‘My character shifts the plot in Pushpa 2’

There’s a key scene in Pushpa 2: The Rule when Saurabh’s character, a gangster called Hameed, is introduced into the story. “Honestly, it’s like the big bang in the story,” explains Saurabh, adding, “When they told me my character shifts the plot, I just knew I wanted to experience a new world, work with someone from a different industry. I admit, I also wanted to reach out to a whole new set of audience who might not have seen my work yet.”

The actor says working in the Telugu film industry was a ‘very warm’ and ‘friendly’ experience. “I got the same respect that everyone else did on set. Even better, the director allowed me to explore how I wanted to play the character; he trusted me. It was a very cosy atmosphere to work in, and it made me say yes to more work down south,” admits Saurabh, adding, “But, we shot a lot more scenes than what’s shown in the film. I guess they wanted to keep it tight.”

‘I wanted to see Allu Arjun’s caravan’

Saurabh’s scenes in Pushpa 2: The Rule might see him and Pushpa at odds, but in real life, the two are quite chummy. “The first thing I told Allu Arjun when I met him was that I wanted to see his famous custom-made caravan; it’s so cool (laughs). We spent time together in his caravan after shooting for our scenes, and despite his fame, he’s quite nice and humble,” says the actor.

As for what the duo chatted about, he says, “He was praising my work in Pushpa 2, and I thanked him for that. We also had a good chat about Animal. He spoke about what he liked in the film and how much he liked my character. After our heartfelt interaction, I immediately knew I was in the right place. I left the conversation happy.”

‘I want to work with young directors’

Saurabh has left a mark in good films and shows like Manmarziyaan, Sacred Games, Jaane Jaan and Bad Cop. He was also in the short film First Time, which won Filmfares for People’s Choice Award and Jury Award this year. Saurabh is clear on the kind of work he wants to be a part of.

“I have always wanted to challenge myself and only play characters that add depth to the story, film jo bhi ho (no matter what the film is). Now that people can see what I can do and see my calibre, I would love to work with new directors and producers who tell fresh stories and don’t box me in certain kinds of roles. After Animal and Pushpa 2, I’m excited to do more,” he explains.

Saurabh has signed some projects in Hindi and in the south that he can’t discuss yet. “Logon ko mera kaam pasand aaraha hain (people like my work), and that makes me happy, boosts my energy and motivates me. I once directed a short film called Gul (2016), and while direction is also something I’m interested in, my focus now is solely on acting,” he rounds off.