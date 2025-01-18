Kartik Aaryan feels ‘surreal’ as Murlikant Petkar receives Arjuna Award: Feeling so proud to be present in this moment

Actor Kartik Aaryan congratulated paralympic Gold medalist Murlikant Petkar as he received the Arjuna Award on Friday. Kartik shared a video on Instagram featuring a scene from the film Chandu Champion and Murlikant Petkar receiving the award in real. (Also Read | Kartik Aaryan accepts he has a 'love and hate relationship’ with Karan Johar) Kartik Aaryan posed for a photo with President Droupadi Murmu and Murlikant Petkar.

He wrote a long note that read, "From living your incredible life on the big screen to witnessing you receive, Arjuna Lifetime Achievement Award, at Rashtrapati Bhawan today, It felt surreal."

"Every moment was like a dream. Now our film #ChanduChampion, seems to have found its perfect ending (it started with you fighting for The Arjuna award) but knowing you, an unstoppable champion, this can't be the climax... Keep inspiring Sir," he added.

He also felt proud and wrote, “Feeling so proud to be present in this moment framed in history with you and the honourable president of India.... Salute to you and congratulations to all the Arjuna awardees...”

As soon as the actor dropped the post, fans reacted in the comment section with congratulatory messages. A user wrote, "Congratulations sir god bless u..." Another fan commented, "More power to Murli Sir and to you too Kartik.."

Murlikant Petkar has received his award from President Droupadi Murmu at a special function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. Kartik was present at the event with filmmaker Kabir Khan.

Earlier, Murlikant Petkar on Thursday expressed his feelings about getting recognition after the release of the film Chandu Champion.

As he is all set to receive the Arjuna Award, the legendary sportsperson gave full credit to producer Sajid Nadiadwala

"These awards are declared due to Sajid Nadiadwala because no one gives such a big honour to handicaps. I am getting recognised in the world because of Sajid Nadiadwala," Murlikant Petkar told ANI.

He also shared that it's recognition that he "longed for throughout his journey as an Olympic gold medalist and a proud member of the Indian Army."

"This award is a testament to the support I received from the Government of India, Maharashtra State, Rotary Clubs and many others who believed in me and helped me elevate the recognition of athletes with disabilities. The film about my journey, directed by Kabir Khan and starring Kartik Aaryan, is the first of its kind to highlight the life of a handicapped athlete, and I am deeply grateful for their efforts. This movie has brought recognition to the struggles and achievements of athletes with disabilities, making it a milestone in raising awareness," Murlikant Petkar told ANI.

Earlier, filmmaker Kabir Khan, who directed Chandu Champion, expressed happiness over the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports' decision to award the Arjuna Award (Lifetime) to para-swimmer Murlikant Rajaram Petkar.

Speaking to ANI, Kabir Khan, who brought Murlikant Petkar's story to the big screen with the film Chandu Champion, said he is glad for the recognition of the athlete.

"I am just really, really happy that this is happening with Murlikant Petkar because the one thing that I did feel which in a certain way I also represented at the beginning of the film is that he kinda felt let down by the country. You know, when I met him, he was not the kind of person who would complain. But you could make out that there's a man who's feeling why didn't I get the recognition that was due to me? And I'm so glad that after over 50 years he's getting that recognition which he deserved," Kabir Khan said

During the 1965 war with Pakistan, Murlikant Petkar suffered nine bullet wounds. However, he opted not to give up once his injuries healed and began participating in swimming and other sports again. Despite setbacks, he never quit and always remained focused on achieving his goals and making India proud. In 1972, he created history by becoming India's first Paralympic gold medalist.

The 'never give up' attitude of Murlikant Petkar, which resonated with the viewers of Chandu Champion, has added to the popularity of the para-swimmer.

Kartik Aaryan, who played the role of Murlikant Petkar in the film Chandu Champion, also expressed his happiness about the para-swimmer being conferred the Arjuna Award.

"So, so, so happy to hear this news! While working on his biopic, I came to know about his life in such great detail and up close and personal that his win feels deeply personal. He has remained unbreakable and solid throughout his life, despite all the challenges destiny threw at him," the actor said.

Kartik Aaryan further called the news the "best way to start the year."

"I have met many sports personalities, but Murlikant sir's sportsmanship and headstrong attitude are unmatched. Hearing about this honour is the best way to start the year. Murlikant sir, you are our country's finest champion - truly one of a kind," he added.