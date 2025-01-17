Kartik Aaryan accepts he has a 'love and hate relationship’ with Karan Johar

Actor Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Karan Johar's professional relationship has been subject to speculation for some time, particularly after their reported falling out in 2021 during the production of Dostana 2. However, Kartik has now shed some light on their current dynamic, describing it as a "love-hate bond". Also read: Karan Johar ends feud with Kartik Aaryan, confirms new romantic comedy with him. Watch announcement In 2021, multiple reports claimed that Kartik and Karan had a fallout, leading to the actor's exit from Dostana 2.

Kartik on his bond with KJo

Kartik opened up about his bond with Karan after he was shown a picture of the two of them together at the recent SCREEN LIVE event in Mumbai. In the photograph, Karan is seen pulling Kartik by the ear.

Looking at the picture, Kartik wrote, “Ispe kya bolu? (What do I say to this) I think yeh love and hate relationship hai… Bahut ache yeh photo represent karti hai (I think this is a love and hate relationship. This photo represents that very well.)”

He revealed that the picture was taken just before they started working on Dostana 2. Kartik shared, “Yeh moment tab ka hai jab hum logo ne pehli film, jo humari honi thi kabhi, voh sign ki thi. Toh tab ka moment hai. I think he knew ki main… photo pehle se le li thi (This was the moment when our first film, which was going to happen, was signed. This was then. I think he knew that I… so he took the picture beforehand)”.

At that point, Kartik said that he is working with Karan again on a film, which is titled Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The film is backed by Dharma Productions, and is being directed by Sameer Vidwans. It is slated to be released on 2026.

He revealed that they are collaborating again and expressed his optimism that the film will finally see the light of day. Kartik added that he truly hopes it happens this time around.

About the feud

At that time, reports indicated that Kartik was dropped from the film because he was throwing weight around on the sets. Dharma Productions issued a statement at that time claiming that, with due respect to everyone's privacy, the film was now shelved and would be recast and reshot later.

Since then, Karan and Kartik have bumped into each other at film events on camera, and have remained cordial. They even attended the inauguration of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne together and Karan had some nice things to say about the actor. He said, "Kartik's films have deeply resonated with the country and has always brought in so much fervour back to the cinema halls. More power to him. May his contribution to cinema always continue. Well done, Kartik”.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri marks the first time Kartik and Karan Johar are collaborating on a film.