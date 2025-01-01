Kartik Aaryan kicks off 2025 with a visit to Siddhivinayak Temple; fans love his new beard look

Kartik Aaryan is welcoming the New Year on a positive note. The actor, who clocked a great 2023 with the releases of Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, started the new year by visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. He also sported a new look, with long hair and a heavy beard. (Also read: Karan Johar ends feud with Kartik Aaryan, confirms new romantic comedy with him. Watch announcement) Kartik Aaryan welcomed 2025 by visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

Kartik at Siddhivinayak Temple

In a new video that was shared a paparazzi account on Instagram, Kartik was seen making his way towards the Siddhivinayak Temple. The actor opted for a red shirt paired with white trousers, even as he grabbed attention with his new look. He sported long hair and a heavy beard.

Reacting to the new look, a fan commented: “He looks so handsome!” A comment read, “Can't wait to see his next film with this new look.” “Hope Kartik smiles more! He looks good with long hair.”

About his new look

Is this look for Anurag Basu's upcoming untitled epic musical love story? The actor had already begun filming for the project last year in September, but has remained tight-lipped about his role or the story of the film. It also stars Tripti Dimrii. It will be the second film together for Kartik and Triptii.

Kartik recently scored a box office hit with Anees Bazmee's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He reprised his role of ghostbuster Rooh Baba from the 2022 blockbuster sequel. Also starring Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned over ₹250 crore at the Indian box office. The film premiered on Netflix on December 27.

Last week, Kartik also announced that he will lead the upcoming film produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, titled Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.