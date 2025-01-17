Kartik Aaryan is 'shocked' by attack on Saif Ali Khan, says 'this puts everyone in a very vulnerable state'

Kartik Aaryan on attack on Saif Ali Khan

Speaking to Screen on Thursday, Kartik addressed Saif's stabbing incident and said, “It is scary, it is sad. This puts everyone in a very vulnerable state. This incident has shocked everyone. I hope he is doing well. I will pray for him and his family. I wish him a speedy recovery.” Kartik has not worked with Saif but did share the screen with his daughter, Sara Ali Khan, in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. The two were also rumoured to be dating, but have never confirmed those rumours.

Many in the industry blamed the rise of paparazzi culture for the decreased safety of stars, claiming that the presence of photographers outside stars' houses poses security risks. Kartik also addressed the paparazzi culture and added, “In today’s scenario, it is not like we can hide from paparazzi. They know where we are going, and what we are doing. In some cases, it does get quite extreme, but it is important we understand that they are doing it for a living. In fact, it is a symbiotic relationship between paparazzi, media, and the actors.” In a rather defeated note, the actor said, “There is no solution for it per se.”

Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident

The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence in Bandra. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors. His team confirmed on Thursday afternoon that he was out of danger and had been moved to the ICU. Later in the evening, Kareena Kapoor, Saif's wife issued a statement, urging privacy. "It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage," read the statement.

"While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time," the statement further read.