Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kartik Aaryan is 'shocked' by attack on Saif Ali Khan, says 'this puts everyone in a very vulnerable state'

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Jan 17, 2025 08:05 AM IST

Kartik Aaryan addressed the Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident and how it has shocked the entire Bollywood.

Actor Kartik Aaryan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to speak out about the shocking assault on fellow actor, Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed by an unknown intruder in his house on Thursday morning. Kartik said everyone is shocked by the incident. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on attack on Saif Ali Khan: ‘Kindly respect our boundaries and give us space’)

Kartik Aaryan addressed the Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident.
Kartik Aaryan addressed the Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident.

Kartik Aaryan on attack on Saif Ali Khan

Speaking to Screen on Thursday, Kartik addressed Saif's stabbing incident and said, “It is scary, it is sad. This puts everyone in a very vulnerable state. This incident has shocked everyone. I hope he is doing well. I will pray for him and his family. I wish him a speedy recovery.” Kartik has not worked with Saif but did share the screen with his daughter, Sara Ali Khan, in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. The two were also rumoured to be dating, but have never confirmed those rumours.

Many in the industry blamed the rise of paparazzi culture for the decreased safety of stars, claiming that the presence of photographers outside stars' houses poses security risks. Kartik also addressed the paparazzi culture and added, “In today’s scenario, it is not like we can hide from paparazzi. They know where we are going, and what we are doing. In some cases, it does get quite extreme, but it is important we understand that they are doing it for a living. In fact, it is a symbiotic relationship between paparazzi, media, and the actors.” In a rather defeated note, the actor said, “There is no solution for it per se.”

Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident

The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence in Bandra. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors. His team confirmed on Thursday afternoon that he was out of danger and had been moved to the ICU. Later in the evening, Kareena Kapoor, Saif's wife issued a statement, urging privacy. "It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage," read the statement.

"While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time," the statement further read.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On