Parasakthi OTT release: When and where to watch Sivakarthikeyan's film which grossed ₹100 crore globally

Parasakthi's OTT release: Sudha Kongara’s political action drama Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan, and Atharvaa, is all set to stream on ZEE5. Released in theatres on January 10, the film received mixed reviews from critics but has performed steadily at the box office, crossing the ₹100 crore mark worldwide and establishing itself as a notable release of the year, despite earlier expectations.
Parasakthi to release on OTT in February
According to ZEE5's official website, the Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan starrer political drama will start streaming on ZEE5 from February 7.
Produced by Aakash Baskaran under the Dawn Pictures banner, Parasakthi delves into themes of linguistic identity, student activism, patriotism, and the sociopolitical climate of 1960s Madras.
The story follows siblings Chezhiyan (Sivakarthikeyan) and Chinnadurai (Atharvaa) as they lead a student movement opposing the imposition of Hindi as an official language, facing governmental policies and societal conflicts along the way.
The film was initially slated for a Pongal box-office clash with Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, but the showdown never materialised as Vijay’s film was postponed due to certification delays.
In the days following the release, Parasakthi actor and producer Dev Ramnath expressed concerns about online activity targeting the film, alleging that some Vijay fans were deliberately attempting to “sabotage” Parasakthi by leaving negative reviews and influencing potential viewers.
More about Parasakthi
The ensemble cast also includes Sreeleela as Ratnamala, Ravi Mohan as Thirunaadan, Kulappulli Leela, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram as M. Karunanidhi, Sandhya Mridul as Indira Gandhi, Chetan as C. N. Annadurai, and Kaali Venkat, among others.
Parasakthi is produced by Aakash Baskaran under the Dawn Pictures banner. The film is written by Sudha Kongara and Arjun Nadesan, directed by Sudha Kongara, with music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, marking his 100th soundtrack.
