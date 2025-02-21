Bengaluru CCB arrests drug peddlers, seizes narcotics worth over 55 lakh

Bengaluru’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) has intensified its crackdown on drug peddlers, arresting multiple suspects and seizing large quantities of narcotics in separate operations across the city. Representational Image

In one operation within DJ Halli police station limits, authorities arrested a Kerala-based drug peddler and confiscated 523 grams of MDMA crystals. The Bengaluru Police estimated the seized contraband to be worth approximately ₹55 lakh, news agency ANI reported.

“Two mobile phones were also recovered, and the total value of the drugs is around ₹55 lakh,” said Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, adding that investigations are underway to trace other members of the supply chain.

In a separate raid, the CCB arrested another drug peddler, who had been working as a security guard, and recovered 3.2 kg of narcotics valued at ₹2.5 lakh.

Additionally, law enforcement officers seized 1,500 Tramadol tablets and 870 injections during further raids in different parts of the city. Authorities continue to probe links between the arrested individuals and larger drug networks operating in Bengaluru.

In December 2024, Bengaluru police busted a drug peddling network allegedly orchestrated by a jailed drug dealer, with operations managed by two accomplices. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) seized contraband worth ₹71 lakh in the operation, which included MDMA crystals, hydro ganja, and ganja.

On November 13, acting on credible intelligence, CCB officials arrested 28-year-old Fayaz Khan, a native of Kerala. Following his arrest, his accomplice Gautam, 35, was also apprehended in Nagarabhavi, a locality in western Bengaluru.

During interrogation, the suspects reportedly admitted to sourcing synthetic drugs from Kerala and selling them to a network of consumers.

(With ANI inputs)