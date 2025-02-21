Bengaluru ORR traffic woes near Sarjapur Road to continue for 45 more days, commuters urge work-from-home

Traffic congestion on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) near the Sarjapur Road junction is expected to continue for another 45 days due to ongoing Bengaluru Metro construction work, while disruptions near HSR Layout are set to extend into the weekend, according to an official advisory. Commuters are advised to plan their routes accordingly to avoid prolonged delays in the affected areas.(X/Bengaluru Traffic Police)

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has been carrying out repairs on the flyover near HSR Layout, leading to significant traffic snarls for the past 10 days.

The situation has severely impacted commuters, with school children traveling from Sarjapur to Koramangala reportedly stuck in traffic for nearly two hours, reaching their schools at 10 am instead of 8 am.

On Friday, Bengaluru traffic police issued a travel advisory, stating that BMRCL’s repair work on the flyover will continue through Friday and Saturday. While the flyover from Silk Board to Ibblur will remain open, the stretch from Ibblur to Silk Board will be closed, further affecting traffic movement on ORR.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, South Division), Shivaprakash Devaraj, IPS, issued the advisory, urging public cooperation to manage the traffic situation effectively.

Demand for work from home

As ORR continues to grapple with severe traffic congestion due to ongoing Metro construction, many commuters are calling for companies to mandate work-from-home (WFH) policies to ease the burden.

"Companies along ORR should mandate WFH during this period as much as possible. The productivity lost while being stuck in traffic is immense," one user wrote on X.

Another frustrated commuter emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, "Better ask companies to allow WFH until the work is done because without that, your advisory will be as useless as a traffic cop in peak-hour chaos. The gridlock will only get worse!"