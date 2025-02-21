Congress urges Karnataka government to grant evening leaves for Muslim employees during Ramzan

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to grant Muslim government employees permission to leave work early during Ramzan, similar to the provision implemented in Telangana. KPCC Vice President A.R.M. Hussain has submitted a formal petition.

The demand seeks to allow Muslim employees to leave after 4 pm to facilitate Iftar and evening prayers, news agency ANI reported.

vin this regard, emphasizing that party leaders will soon meet with the Chief Minister to push for the request.

In their letter, KPCC Vice Presidents Syed Ahmad and Hussain have made an official appeal through CM's political secretary and Legislative Council member, Nazir Ahmad, requesting a policy similar to that of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

With the holy month of Ramzan approaching, both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments have already announced early leave for Muslim government employees.

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh grant permission

Telangana has issued an official government order granting permission for Muslim employees, including teachers, contract and outsourced workers, as well as employees of boards, corporations, and public sector units, to leave work at 4 pm during Ramzan.

Similarly, the Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP), has also approved an early work-time relaxation for Muslim employees during the holy month.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly opposed Telangana’s move, accusing the state government of indulging in appeasement politics. BJP leaders have criticized the order, arguing that such religious exemptions set a concerning precedent.

The demand for a similar provision in Karnataka is expected to ignite political debate, with the ruling Congress government now facing pressure to make a decision before Ramzan begins.

