'Our lives have become much worse': Mohandas Pai urges DK Shivakumar to prioritize Bengaluru’s infrastructure woes

Bengaluru's crumbling infrastructure and delayed civic projects have once again come under fire, with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai urging Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to take urgent action. Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai.

In a strongly worded post on X, Pai expressed frustration over the city’s deteriorating condition despite the minister’s promises.

Addressing Shivakumar directly, Pai wrote, “It has been two years since you became our minister! We applauded and welcomed you as a strong leader, but our lives have become much worse. Big projects have been announced, but they are delayed as the government has not completed a single project on time!”

He questioned the lack of immediate measures to improve Bengaluru’s liveability, asking why the government couldn’t ensure clean and walkable streets with proper footpaths, or deploy 5,000 new EV buses to enhance public transport.

He also criticized the slow progress of metro expansion, urging the government to push Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to work round-the-clock instead of accepting continuous delays.

Pai also took aim at the recent metro fare hike, which reportedly led to a drop of nearly one lakh commuters. Calling it an example of poor governance and lack of oversight, he urged Shivakumar to intervene. “You are our strong minister—please help us!” he appealed.

The remarks came in response to Shivakumar’s post about his participation in the inauguration of ‘Namma Raste,’ a three-day workshop at BBMP headquarters under the Brand Bengaluru initiative. The event focused on road and footpath design to improve pedestrian safety.

On Thursday, DK Shivakumar said Bengaluru’s traffic woes are so severe that even divine intervention wouldn’t offer an immediate fix.