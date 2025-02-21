Karnataka: Three migrant workers hit by train while filming reels in Doddaballapura, die on spot

Three migrant workers lost their lives after being hit by a train while recording videos, reportedly for social media reels, in Karnataka’s Doddaballapura on Wednesday afternoon. Representational Image

The victims have been identified as Rahul (18), Bikesh (20), and Lallan (24), all carpenters from Uttar Pradesh working in the Bengaluru Rural district.

According to police, as reported by Indian Express, the incident occurred as the trio was returning home from work. They had arrived in an autorickshaw and were walking towards their residence when they stopped near the railway tracks to film videos. Investigations suggest they were too focused on their recording and failed to notice an approaching passenger train.

The impact was fatal, and all three died on the spot.

Authorities were alerted soon after the accident, and railway police registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR). The victims' bodies have been sent to a morgue, and their families have been informed.

In another incident, a Bengaluru man lost his life following a violent altercation with his own friends. The victim’s companions allegedly attempted to cover up the assault by presenting it as a road accident.

However, upon investigation, the police uncovered the truth that he had suffered grave injuries due to a brutal attack by his friends, as reported by The Times of India. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he could not be saved.

Soon, authorities managed to apprehend one of the three men. Under interrogation, the suspect admitted that Basha had been viciously beaten by his own friends, left critically injured, and later abandoned at his residence.

