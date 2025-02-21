Menu Explore
Bengaluru youth caught flashing swords in public, police arrest five. Watch video

ByHT News Desk
Feb 21, 2025 09:09 AM IST

Investigations revealed that the arrested were recording reels for social media while holding swords.

Bengaluru police have arrested five youths for wielding swords and performing dangerous stunts on bikes in the DJ Halli and Ramamurthy Nagar areas.

The accused have been identified as Nayeem, Arafat, Sahil, Nanjamat, and Adnan.
The accused have been identified as Nayeem, Arafat, Sahil, Nanjamat, and Adnan.(X/BJP)

The accused have been identified as Nayeem, Arafat, Sahil, Nanjamat, and Adnan.

The arrests come after a viral video captured a group of men brandishing swords and engaging in reckless bike stunts, which was recorded by a rider trailing them. Following the video's circulation, the Bengaluru City Police acted swiftly to apprehend the individuals involved.

Watch the video here:

The incident has sparked political reactions, with the BJP criticizing Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara.

In a post on X, the party questioned the state government's response, stating, "Dear Accidental Home Minister @DrParameshwara, what's the excuse this time? Call them mentally unstable? Or was it just an accident that they pulled out swords & recorded it?"

The BJP further targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, sarcastically referring to his "Mohabbat ki Dukan" (Shop of Love) campaign. "A special thanks to Balak Buddhi @RahulGandhi for gifting us this ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’—where appeasement is the only thing in stock! We will not stay silent if this continues!" the post read.

Case registered

Investigations revealed that the arrested were recording reels for social media while holding swords, as per Deccan Herald report.

A case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. Further probe is underway.

In another incident, a Bengaluru traffic police officer was abused and threatened by a car driver in the middle of a traffic snarl, as seen in a viral video circulating on social media.

