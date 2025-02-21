Menu Explore
Necessary steps will be taken to implement Old Pension Scheme: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

PTI | | Posted by Anagha Deshpande
Feb 21, 2025 10:26 AM IST

He said that a committee has been formed under the leadership of Anjum Parvez on the implementation of OPS.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said the state government would take necessary steps to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) after studying the report of a committee looking into it.

Under the old pension scheme, a government employee is entitled to a monthly pension after retirement.
Speaking at the conference of office bearers of State Government Employees Association, he said that a committee has been formed under the leadership of Anjum Parvez on the implementation of OPS.

"Our government will take necessary steps to implement it after studying the report. Our party had given an assurance on implementation of OPS in our manifesto and we are committed to it. We will do it but it requires time and patience," he said.

(Also Read: Karnataka: Three migrant workers hit by train while filming reels in Doddaballapura, die on spot)

Emphasising that the government employees pull the chariot of the government, the Minister lauded the government employees’ association for doing constructive work. "Government work is a huge responsibility and you should manage it well. Government employees are like the priests in temples. People need priests to interact with God. I have also been working like a government employee for 38 years,” he said.

(Also Read: Bengaluru youth caught flashing swords in public, police arrest five. Watch video)

Noting that the state government takes care of all segments of people, Shivakumar said all sections of the society have reposed faith in us. "People’s representatives and government employees are one. Our government has rolled out guarantee schemes to benefit crores of people. Similarly, your demand is in our manifesto,” he added.

(Also Read: 'Even god can't fix Bengaluru's traffic soon': DK Shivakumar's remark sparks outrage on X)

Under the old pension scheme, a government employee is entitled to a monthly pension after retirement. The monthly pension is typically half of the last drawn salary of the person. Under the new pension scheme, employees contribute a portion of their salaries to the pension fund. Based on that, they are entitled to a one-time lump sum amount on superannuation.

