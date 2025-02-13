Bengaluru Traffic chaos: Metro construction, Aero India Show lead to massive jams on ORR

Bengaluru witnessed severe traffic congestion on Wednesday as ongoing metro construction on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) led to long delays for commuters. The ORR, which houses several tech companies, became a bottleneck, with many travelers stuck for hours during both morning and evening peak hours. Some commuters reported spending over three hours navigating the gridlocked roads. Bengaluru is seeing heavy traffic jams across the city. (Old pic)(X/ @Ananthaforu)

Also Read - Bengaluru metro fare hike: 5 things to know about the massive row and political blame game

Take a look at the video

A viral video circulating online captured a massive line of vehicles stuck in traffic late at night, highlighting the ordeal faced by employees returning from work. The primary congestion points were Marathahalli, Kadubeesanahalli, and HSR Layout, where the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) was carrying out grid installation work. Additionally, the Iblur flyover was temporarily closed, forcing vehicles onto the service roads, further worsening the situation.

By evening, the traffic congestion extended across the entire ORR, from Hebbal to Silk Board. The situation was exacerbated by the ongoing Aero India show in North Bengaluru, which added more vehicles to the already burdened roads. Officials anticipate that traffic disruptions will continue for a few more days due to multiple international events scheduled in the city.

Also Read - Bengaluru teenager dies by suicide after mother restricts phone use: Report

However, in a relief for commuters, the ORR flyover has now been reopened following the completion of the grid installation work. Bengaluru Police confirmed the development, stating, "The BMRCL girder launcher has been repaired and removed. The ORR flyover between 14th and 19th Main HSR is now open for traffic."

Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s traffic woes once again became a talking point after Wednesday’s gridlock. A popular community handle on X (formerly Twitter), Whitefield Rising, expressed frustration over the lack of proactive traffic management. "A single point of failure can bring the ORR to a standstill. From Silk Board to Hebbal—17 km. How can we not have plans in place to manage these situations already?" the post read.

The group also urged Bengaluru Police to implement an emergency plan, especially with more metro construction closures expected in the future. "These failures and excuses can happen every day. Strict enforcement is needed across the ORR—illegal parking and wrong-side driving must be penalized, and service roads should be well-maintained," the post emphasized.

As Bengaluru continues to expand its infrastructure, authorities face mounting pressure to ensure smoother traffic management and minimize disruptions for commuters.