Bengaluru teenager dies by suicide after mother restricts phone use: Report

In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old girl died by suicide on Wednesday in Bengaluru's Kadugodi area. This is a third student suicide incident reported in the city during last one week. Bengaluru Police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) case and are continuing their probe into the matter.(Representative/Shutterstock)

According to multiple reports, the girl's family hails from Madhya Pradesh and they have been living at an apartment in Kadugodi area. Her father is an engineer, and her mother is a homemaker. She was studying at a private CBSE school in the Whitefield locality.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the girl was preparing for her upcoming annual exams, scheduled to begin on February 15. However, after scoring lower marks in a test, she had been spending time on her mobile phone. Her mother, concerned about her studies, had advised her to focus more on her reading.

Shortly after this conversation, the girl was reportedly found unresponsive in the apartment complex. Authorities were alerted, and the Kadugodi police rushed to the scene to gather information about the incident.

The official statements from the parents are yet to be recorded, and further details are awaited. The police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) case and are continuing their probe into the matter.

In a separate incident, a 19-year-old nursing student from Kerala was reportedly discovered dead at Dr. Chandramma Dayananda Sagar Institute of Medical Education and Research (CDSIMER) on Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru, police officials familiar with the case said. Authorities suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The first-year student, who had been enrolled at the institution for the past six months, was found in her hostel room around 8 p.m. The college administration promptly informed the police, who arrived at the scene and began a preliminary investigation.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).