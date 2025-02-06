19-year-old student from Kerala found dead in Bengaluru

A 19-year-old nursing student from Kerala was allegedly found dead at Dr Chandramma Dayananda Sagar Institute of Medical Education and Research (CDSIMER) on Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru, police officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday, adding that they suspected it to be a case of suicide. The body of the first-year student, who was enrolled for the past six months, was found in her hostel room. (Representative image)

However, police are yet to ascertain the reasons for her death.

The body of the first-year student, who was enrolled for the past six months, was found in her hostel room around 8pm. The college authorities alerted police, who arrived at the spot and initiated a preliminary investigation, police said.

Harohalli police inspector M Arjun confirmed the incident and said, “We received a call from the college on Tuesday. The next morning, her father, Vinith Kumar, a resident of Kottayam, filed a complaint alleging abetment to suicide and demanded a thorough probe.”

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetment to suicide. The student’s body was sent for an autopsy at Rajarajeshwari Medical College before being handed over to her family, police said.

The incident marked the second student suicide in Bengaluru within 48 hours. On Tuesday, a 22-year-old first-year master’s student was found dead on the Jnanabharathi campus.

Police have launched an investigation into both cases to ascertain the causes.