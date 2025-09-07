Prajwal Revanna to serve as library clerk in jail for 522 per day

Former MP Prajwal Revanna, sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with a rape case, will be serving as a library clerk in jail where he will be entitled to a pay of ₹522 per day. Revanna has been sentenced to life term by a trial court in one of the rape cases against him.(PTI)

Revanna, who has been lodged in the Parappana Agrahara prison, will issue books to fellow inmates in the jail and maintain records of their borrowings, PTI quoted the prison authorities as saying.

The former MP is the grandson of former prime minister and JD(S) founder H D Deve Gowda, and son of senior JD(S) leader and Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna. He has been sentenced to life term by a trial court in one of the rape cases against him.

“He is entitled to ₹522 for each day of work, provided he completes the prescribed duties,” a jail official told PTI, adding that people serving a life term are required to undertake some form of labour, according to prison rules.

Tasks are assigned to inmates depending on their skills and willingness, the jail official stated. Prison inmates are usually expected to work at least 12 days in a month, which comes up to three days a week.

Revanna has completed one day of his work in the library. His schedule is currently limited, given that he is required to attend court proceedings and meets his lawyers.

The former MP had reportedly expressed an interest in managing administrative work in the prison, according to sources quoted by PTI. However, the jail administration deputed him to handle library work instead.

There are four cases, including charges of rape and sexual harassment, against Revanna. He was convicted on August 1 in a case pertaining to a 48-year-old woman who was employed as a house help at his family's farmhouse in Karnataka's Hassan. The woman was allegedly raped twice in 2021, and the accused filmed the act.

After his conviction last month, Revanna broke down before the court, claiming that the women who filed complaints against him were “purposefully” brought forward by the prosecution. He was handed a life sentence and a fine of ₹10 lakh in the case.