Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates birthday with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya and the whole family. See pics

As former Miss World and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 45 on Thursday, the gorgeous diva proved that age is just a number. The mother of one rang in her birthday this year in the company of her family and a bunch of friends. Giving a small sneak-peek at her midnight birthday celebrations, the actor shared a few pictures on her Instagram account.

Aishwarya can be seen posing for a group picture with her mom Brindya Rai, husband Abhishek Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya. While the couple was twinning in white, their daughter Aaradhya can be spotted smiling for the camera in a pink dress.

Abhishek also wished Aishwarya on Instagram with a beautiful picture along and a sweet wish, “Happy Birthday Wife. I love you! #MyHappyPlace.”

Aishwarya was last seen in the role of a red-haired rockstar in Fanney Khan. The film, also starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, discouraged body shaming and stood for the power of one’s dreams. The actor will now reunite with Abhishek on screen in an Anurag Kashyap’s production titled Gulab Jamun. The two were last seen together in the 2010 film Raavan.

The diva, however, keeps busy with photo shoots, brand endorsements and fashion events and is often seen globetrotting with daughter Aaradhya. The mother-daughter duo remains inseparable at airports and at fashion events as the little one matches footsteps with her star mom wherever she goes. The star kid is paparazzi’s favourite and is clicked on a regular basis every time she steps out of the house.

