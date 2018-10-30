Abhishek Bachchan shoots an action scene in West Bengal for Anurag Basu’s next. See leaked pics

Abhishek Bachchan is currently shooting for his next untitled project being directed by Anurag Basu. The actor is stationed in West Bengal at present and was recently spotted shooting an action sequence. A few glimpses of the shoot were captured by his fans and went viral on no time.

Abhishek can be seen looking bruised in the pictures with an injury mark on his forehead. Wearing a shirt over a black vest and trousers and anger written large on his face, Abhishek looks in character as he shoots for the intense scene in the narrow lanes. The leaked scenes have been shot in Chinsurah in Hooghly district, as reported by Timesnow.com. The team have also shot a few scenes in Tamalipara as well.

The film is a multi-starrer and is an amalgamation of four distinct stories. Besides Abhishek, the star cast includes Rajkumar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aditya Roy Kapur. While the director had rubbished the rumours of casting Parineeti Chopra in the film, the leading lady opposite Abhishek has not been revealed by the makers. According to a report in DNA, Taapsee Pannu has been cast opposite Aditya in the film.

In an interview with IANS, Anurag Basu had said, “I am glad that he said ‘yes’ as after writing a few scenes, I could imagine Abhishek doing this film. Even he agreed after reading those few scenes.” He had added, “I really like his work. He is a nice man. He should get his due as he is an amazing actor. I was looking for an opportunity to work with him and finally got it.”

The actor was seen sporting a turban in his last film Manmarziyaan and had collected rave reviews for his performance. Anurag’s last directorial Jagga Jasoos starring Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor tanked at the box office.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 17:18 IST