Abhishek Bachchan says he’s fasting with Aishwarya Rai on Karva Chauth, has a message for all husbands

Abhishek Bachchan just won the trophy for the ideal husband, no questions asked. The actor took to Twitter to share a message for all husbands on Karva Chauth but not before giving some personal information.

“Karva Chauth, good luck ladies.... And the dutiful husbands who should also be fasting with their wives! I do,” the actor wrote. Abhishek makes it a point to be with Aishwarya every Karva Chauth. He had earlier said that he believes it is his duty. “I don’t believe in it (Karva Chauth), but if my wife is doing something for my health, then it is my duty to be with her. That’s why I will be flying to be with my wife,” he had said a few years ago.

#KarvaChauth, good luck ladies.... And the dutiful husbands who should also be fasting with their wives!

I do. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 27, 2018

Abhishek had earlier called Aishwarya a super mom. “Her (Aishwarya’s) professionalism and dedication is unquestionable. As a mother (of Aaradhya) she is superb..she is a super mom. As a co-star, I have always loved working with her. It is a pleasure,” Abhishek had told PTI, adding, “I love her as an actor. I am a big fan of her and she should be given the liberty to choose the films she wants to do”.

On Friday, Abhishek shared a ‘flashback Friday’ post with his wife. The picture was taken in 2008 when the actors were on their ‘Unforgettable Tour’ of the US.

Abhishek wrote alongside the picture, “During a press conference while we were on the ‘Unforgettable Tour’ back in 2008. Think this was in Atlantic City. #TheMrs.”

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 09:33 IST