Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding: Sophie Turner, Joe and Kevin Jonas reach Jodhpur, will Dwayne Johnson join in?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have reached the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur to kick start the pre-wedding celebrations. The couple left Mumbai on Thursday morning to reach Jodhpur with their relatives and friends. They are set to tie the knot in a Christian ceremony on December 2, followed by a Hindi wedding ceremony in the later part of the day.

According to a report in DNA, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies will be organised on November 29. This will be followed by a haldi ceremony on November 30 and a cocktail party the next day. While Nick is popular for his music and being part of the Jonas Brothers trio, Priyanka is a global icon for her work in Bollywood and the success of her international show Quantico. Needless to say, their wedding is one of the most anticipated weddings of the year and their fans are eager to get hold of the coveted guest list.

Nick’s parents Denise and Paul Jonas, older brother Joe Jonas with his fiancé and Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner and another older brother Kevin Jonas with wife Danielle have also reached Jodhpur to take part in the pre-wedding celebrations. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, cousin Parineeti Chopra also accompanied her on her way to Jodhpur. Several other aunts, cousins and relatives also reached Jodhpur ahead of the pre-wedding celebrations. The bride-to-be’s best pals Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia, are also a part of the event.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Jodhpur airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti Chopra at the Jodhpur airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Sophie Turner at the Jodhpur airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Joe Jonas at the Jodhpur airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Mannara Chopra and Madhu Chopra at the Jodhpur airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Among other celebs who are expected to attend the wedding are Priyanka’s friend Mustakh Shaikh who reached Jodhpur on Wednesday, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar. Soon after Priyanka and Nick’s arrival, Shibani Dandekar and Karan Kundra and singer Ganesh Hegde were also spotted at the Jodhpur airport.

Shibani Dandekar with Karan Kundra (left) and Ganesh Hegde at the Jodhpur airport. (Viral Bhayani)

According to a report in E!News, a source has confirmed that Priyanka’s Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson is one of the confirmed guests on the lists. It is to be noted, The Rock had also worked with Nick in Jumanji and therefore, is expected to not give this royal wedding a miss. TV personality Kelly Ripa and Oscar winning actor Lupita Nyong’o were among the few international celebrities to make it to Priyanka’s bridal shower in New York and are expected to come to India for the wedding.

Dwayne Johnson with Priyanka Chopra in Baywatch.

Among the Bollywood celebs, Arpita Khan Sharma who also attended Priyanka’s post engagement party is also expected to fly to Jodhpur for her friend’s wedding. Alia Bhatt has also been a regular at Priyanka’s parties and was there at her post engagement party and the recent pre-wedding party she hosted days before flying to Jodhpur. She is also expected to be a part of her big royal wedding.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 15:33 IST