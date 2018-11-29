Nick Jonas’ love-loaded thoughts for Priyanka Chopra prove they are the most romantic couple

The countdown for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s grand wedding has begun with a puja being organised by her mother Dr Madhu Chopra on November 28. While the guests are also here including Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancé and Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner, the fans of the couple are waiting to get their hands on more pictures from the pre-wedding celebrations. Until then, have a look at how the American singer fell head over heels in love with the Quantico star. From calling her beautiful, competitive or being blown away by her smile and seeing a bright future with her, Nick has seldom left an opportunity to confess his love for the actor.

Nick blown away by Priyanka’s smile, calls her “My whole”

Post their MET Gala appearance, Nick and Priyanka had caught the attention of the world with their cute banter on the social media. Priyanka had shared a picture with her friends on which Nick commented, “That smile” along with a heart emoji.

Nick Jonas confesses of stalking her, calls her ‘beautiful’

Priyanka had got the town talking about her star-studded bridal shower in New York which was followed by a bachelorette party in Amsterdam. While the whole world was gushing over the bride to be’s look in a short white dress with a faux fur shrug, how could Nick not praise his lady. The singer commented, “I am fully insta stalking you.....you are so beautiful.”

Nick Jonas sees a bright future with Priyanka

Priyanka and Nick started sharing their pictures only after their roka ceremony in August. The two went on a trip with their friends and shared their fun moments from the ranch. The American singer looked optimistic about their future and shared one of the candid pictures with the caption, “When the future looks oh so bright... @priyankachopra.”

Nick calls Priyanka ‘a little competitive’

Nick once shared pictures of his fun-gaming session with ladylove Priyanka. And its evident that the Bollywood star beat him at the game. Calling her competitive, he captioned the pictures as, “Throwback to that time she kicked my ass in Mortal Kombat. Safe to say she’s just a little competitive.”

Nick Jonas calls his fiancé ‘Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love’

Priyanka and Nick surprised their fans by announcing proof of their engagement with the pictures of their roka ceremony. Nick had flown down to India along with his parents for the traditional ceremony during which a puja was also performed for the couple. The singer announced to the world that Priyanka is taken by captioning an intimate ceremony picture, “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.”

Nick Jonas says he found love for family and faith in Priyanka

Nick made an appearance on the TV show Today and was enquired about his ladylove Priyanka. The actor opened up about brings them together and said, “I can go into all of it and get all mushy, but I think the thing that really connected both of us was our love for family and faith and the importance of being connected to those that are always gonna be there for you. We found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing and I’m excited to start our lives together.”

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 08:59 IST