Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu calls Nick Jonas the best son-in-law, says she broke down at the wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. It was a dream wedding, spanning over five days and a grand reception in Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance. The bride’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra had walked her daughter down the aisle, hand in hand with her princess for the Christian ceremony that took place on December 1 in accordance with the groom’s culture. Priyanka looked no less than a princess in a Ralph Lauren gown with a 75-foot long veil that left her fans in awe and became the topic of discussion on the social media (Twitter was flooded with funny memes). Her mother walked beside her in a sky blue knee-length dress making for the most beautiful mother-daughter picture.

In an interview with DNA, the proud mom and producer said, “It was an emotional moment for everyone. I broke into tears when I saw Priyanka dressed as a bride. I had waited for this day all my life.” Talking about the Catholic wedding, she said, “I was at a loss of words. When I saw Priyanka, I couldn’t control my emotions. The white gown was so beautiful. My baby looked like a princess.”

The Quantico star tied the knot as per Hindu custom on December 2. While she was dressed in a red Sabyasachi lehenga paired with kundan and diamond jewellery, Nick was in an off white Sabyasachi sherwani. Talking about the same, Madhu said, “Priyanka looked ‘her prettiest best’ in the outfit. There was no jhatak, no jhilmil — it was a simple yet classy ensemble. We followed all the rituals to the T. There were no short cuts. I wanted an Indian shaadi for her and Priyanka knew that. She fulfilled my wish. It’s lovely to see the amount of love people have for her and Nick.”

The doting mom also added, “I’m immensely proud of her. It’s majorly because she has done so well for herself and still continues to be so rooted. Woh dekhke mujhe yehi laga ki chahein woh kitna bhi West mein rahe, she will always be connected to our culture.” Not only this, she is also highly impressed with Nick and said, “Nick’s family members are such lovely human beings. They were completely fine with the blend of the cultures and Nick is immensely respectful and well-spoken. He makes sure everyone around him comfortable. He’s the best son-in-law one could ask for.”

Soon after the wedding, a highly sexist article was published by writer Mariah Smith in The Cut calling Priyanka a ‘global scam artist’ whose PR machinery was on the lookout for a romance for her. After severe criticism, the piece was removed. Reacting on the same, Madhu said, “It is a happy phase for our family, and we don’t want to be disturbed by such idiotic things. I am happy that my daughter is married to someone she truly loves. I don’t want to give publicity to those fools. There are some donkeys who do anything they feel like, but their actions don’t affect us,” as reported by Mid-Day.com.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 09:04 IST