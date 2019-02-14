Valentine’s Day: Akshay Kumar says ‘Gully Girl’ Twinkle Khanna has been ‘pakaoing’ him since 2001

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are arguably one of the best loved couples of Bollywood. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the Kesari actor shared a funny video with Twinkle and wrote how she had been ‘pakaoing’ him since 2001. We also see Twinkle dancing to Gully Boy’s popular catchline: Apna Time Aayega in the video.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote: “When she’s not educating me with new words to add to my vocabulary...my 24x7 entertainment Happy #Valentines Day #PakaoingSince2001 #GullyGirl.”

The Akshay-Twinkle domestic life keeps their fans entertained at all times. On Wednesday, Twinkle shared a photo of Akshay making a face as he prepares to have some granola. Twinkle added how he has dubbed her ‘pakau’ as she tries to explain to him the meaning of the word ‘exponentially’.

Meanwhile, Akshay is getting ready with two new films, a comedy called Good News with Kareena Kapoor and a period drama with Parineeti Chopra called Kesari, the latter being based on the Battle of Saragarhi in 1897.

He shared pictures and brief glimpses from Kesari through this week. It is story of a motley group of 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian army who took on a 10,000 strong Afghan army and decided to fight till death. Akshay is essaying the role of a character called Havildar Isher Singh. The film releases on March 21.

Good News, meanwhile, is a romantic comedy and family drama about a young couple, desperately trying to have a baby. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

