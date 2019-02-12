Kesari posters: Akshay Kumar shares new glimpses from Battle of Saragarhi film, says more to follow

Post the success of Reema Kagti directorial Gold, Akshay Kumar is getting ready for next projects, a period-cum action-drama Kesari and a comedy, Good News, with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Late on Monday, Akshay shared a new poster of Kesari, also announcing that he would be sharing “glimpses of Kesari” from Tuesday onwards.

The poster shows Akshay as Havildar Isher Singh of the Saragarhi unit of the 36th Sikh Regiment, standing in front of many Afghan soldiers holding a sword in one of his hands. He tweeted, “Unraveling the pages of history to the bravest battle ever fought. #GlimpsesOfKesari from tomorrow, are you ready?”

He followed it up with another poster. Sharing it, he wrote: “Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari, jo bahega mera woh lahoo bhi Kesari, aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari. Get ready for #GlimpsesOfKesari from 2pm onwards. #Kesari”

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is based on the battle of Saragarhi fought between the British Indian army’s Sikh Regiment and Afghan tribesmen in September 1897. The British Indian contingent comprising 21 Sikh soldiers were attacked by around 10,000 Afghans and decided to fight to death, which is considered by some as one of history’s greatest last-stands.

Talking about his experience of working on the film, Akshay had earlier said,” I’ve started shooting for my film Kesari, where I’m in the heaviest turban and beard I’ve ever had to wear. So I shaved my head to make my life a little easier. I’m known for hating wigs, prosthetics and so on, and Kesari is quite demanding. It’s probably my favourite look, though it’s taxing to fight and sweat in this avatar. But I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

The film is slated to release on March 21.

