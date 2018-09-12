Kesari first poster: Akshay Kumar leads soldiers into Battle of Saragarhi, see pic

Before one Akshay Kumar superhit leaves the theatres, another one is beginning with its promotions. As Gold ends its box office run with over Rs 100 crore in the bank, the first poster for Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, based on the Battle of Saragarhi, was revealed on Wednesday. The actor shared the poster on the anniversary of the Saragarhi battle, which took place on September 12, 1897.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay shared the photo in which he is seen with a band of men dressed in Army uniforms. He captioned the photo, “On #SaragarhiDay, here’s the first look of #KESARI - our humble tribute to the martyrs of Saragarhi! “Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari...Jo bahega mera woh lahu bhi Kesari... Aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari.”

Earlier, Akshay had shared a photo in which he was seen wearing a massive turban. He had written alongside the photo, “Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always.”

Speaking about the film, Akshay had said, “I’ve started shooting for my film Kesari, where I’m in the heaviest turban and beard I’ve ever had to wear. So I shaved my head to make my life a little easier. I’m known for hating wigs, prosthetics and so on, and Kesari is quite demanding. It’s probably my favourite look, though it’s taxing to fight and sweat in this avatar. But I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari is among three films being made on the Battle of Saragarhi. While Randeep Hooda is working on a film called Battle of Saragarhi, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Ajay Devgn is working on Sons of Sardaar.

What is Battle of Saragarhi?

In September 1897, the Sikh regiment, under the leadership of Havildar Ishar Singh, fought for several hours against 10,000 Afghan tribesmen of the Orakzai and Afridi tribe at Saragarhi, North Western Frontier Province (NWFP). They knew that they were outnumbered but they still held their ground and fought for several hours.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari will hit theatres on Holi 2019. Akshay will be seen playing Ishar Singh.

