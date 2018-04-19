Akshay Kumar injured on Kesari sets, refuses to return to Mumbai

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was injured on the sets of Kesari during a heavy-duty action sequence, a Zoom TV report claimed late Wednesday. The film based on the Battle of Saragarhi, also features Parineeti Chopra and will hit theatres on Holi 2019. It is directed by Anurag Singh.

The report claimed the 50-year-old actor suffered an injury in his ribs during the shooting off the climax and had to take a break from the shooting on Wednesday. He has reportedly been advised rest and also has a chopper on standby. Despite several suggestions of going back to Mumbai, Akshay decided to stay on location in Wai. The actor was supposed to wrap the action sequences on Thursday.

Kesari is based on the 1897 Sargarhi battle. The battle was fought between British Indian Army that comprised 21 Sikh soldiers and Afghan Orakzai tribesmen in North-West Frontier Province .

Akshay is playing Havildar Ishwar Singh in the film. Singh led the Sikhs in the fight. The film will show Akshay is several action scenes and these are being choreographed by stunt coordinator Lawrence Woodward of the Oscar-winning Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) fame.

“I have been shooting for ‘Kesari’ since the last one and a half months, and every time that I wear the taaj (turban) on my head, I am filled with pride,” Akshay had said earlier.

