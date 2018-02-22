Akshay Kumar is shooting for Kesari with kids. The photo will make your day

Akshay Kumar is in character for Kesari and he is surrounded by children dressed as Afghan kids. It doesn’t get more adorable than that, does it? The actor, who is knee-deep in shooting for the film based on Battle of Saragarhi, tweeted on Thursday afternoon, “Innocent smiles galore on set today. Shooting with these lovely children playing Afghani kids in #Kesari based on the Battle Of Saragarhi, one of the bravest battles fought in India.”

Film’s producer Karan Johar was quick to add via Twitter, “Such an exciting journey this film has been...am so excited and proud to be associated with #kesari.”

Innocent smiles galore on set today. Shooting with these lovely children playing Afghani kids in #Kesari based on the Battle Of Saragarhi, one of the bravest battles fought in India. pic.twitter.com/OqFjXg6BpJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 22, 2018

Earlier, talking about how he is prepping for the film, Akshay had said, “I’ve started shooting for my film Kesari, where I’m in the heaviest turban and beard I’ve ever had to wear. So I shaved my head to make my life a little easier. I’m known for hating wigs, prosthetics and so on, and Kesari is quite demanding. It’s probably my favourite look, though it’s taxing to fight and sweat in this avatar. But I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film will hit theatres on Holi 2019. The film has Parineeti Chopra as the lead actress.

What is Battle of Saragarhi?

In September 1897, over 10,000 Afghan tribesmen of the Orakzai and Afridi tribe attacked Saragarhi, North Western Frontier Province (NWFP) . The Sikh regiment, under the leadership of Havildar Ishar Singh, knew that they were outnumbered but they still held their ground and fought for several hours.