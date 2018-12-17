Kesari new pics has Akshay Kumar in all his soldierly glory with Parineeti Chopra, film releases March 21

Akshay Kumar’s next film, Kesari, is months away from release and the makers have now released the first look of the actor and the film’s leading lady, Parineeti Chopra. Akshay is a proud soldier as he wears a heavy turban in one shot while he is sharing the frame with Parineeti in a more homely surrounding in another photo.

Sharing the photo, Akshay wrote on social media, “And it’s a wrap for #Kesari...a film which swells up my chest with immense pride. See you in cinemas on 21st March,2019.” Akshay usually chooses Independence Day and Republic day for his film’s releases but Kesari appears to be a March release now.

Earlier, Akshay had shared a photo from the film, which is based on the famous Battle of Saragarhi; Akshay plays Havildar Ishar Singh who led the Sikh Regiment against Afghan tribesmen in a battle in 1897 that took place at Saragarhi. Posing with a band of men dressed in Army uniforms, he had written with the photo, “On #SaragarhiDay, here’s the first look of #KESARI - our humble tribute to the martyrs of Saragarhi! “Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari...Jo bahega mera woh lahu bhi Kesari... Aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari.”

Speaking about the film, Akshay had said, “I’ve started shooting for my film Kesari, where I’m in the heaviest turban and beard I’ve ever had to wear. So I shaved my head to make my life a little easier. I’m known for hating wigs, prosthetics and so on, and Kesari is quite demanding. It’s probably my favourite look, though it’s taxing to fight and sweat in this avatar. But I wouldn’t change it for the world.” Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari will hit theatres on Holi 2019.

What is Battle of Saragarhi?

In September 1897, the Sikh regiment, under the leadership of Havildar Ishar Singh, fought for several hours against 10,000 Afghan tribesmen of the Orakzai and Afridi tribe at Saragarhi, North Western Frontier Province (NWFP). They knew that they were outnumbered but they still held their ground and fought for several hours.

