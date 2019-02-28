Priyanka Chopra announces the return of Jonas brothers. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas have been having the time of their lives ever since they tied the knot in December. After a series of receptions and parties, Priyanka is back into work mode and has been promoting her new Hollywood movie Isn’t It Romantic. Even Nick is getting busy with work and recently revealed the cover of his new single, Sucker. The single will mark the reunion of Nick’s boy band, the Jonas Brothers – Nick, Kevin and Joe.

Welcoming the band back to the music scene, Priyanka shared a picture of the song cover and captioned it, “And yes they’re back…and may I say… hotter than ever. So proud of the family #Sucker#JonasBrothers #MidnightET.” Priyanka had commented on Nick’s original post, “Yesss baby! It’s time! So proud.”

Nick also shared a promo video of their appearance on The Late Late Show. The promo shows host James Corden driving his car through Los Angeles and picking up Joe Jonas on the way. The two are later joined by Nick and then Kevin Jonas and that’s when Corden asks if this means something. The Jonas Brothers finally announce that they’re back.

The talk show will mark their return in a series of episodes throughout the week and will also show a glimpse of their Carpool Karaoke.

Nick and Priyanka recently visited Delhi to attend the roka ceremony of her brother Siddharth Chopra. The latter got engaged to his girlfriend Ishita Kumar in the capital. Priyanka was later spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 21:48 IST