Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar celebrate Made In Heaven’s success with Zoya Akhtar. See pics

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is basking in the success of her film Gully Boy and has now followed it up with a succesful web series, Made In Heaven. The filmmaker recently hosted a party at her residence to celebrate the success of the show.

While Shah Rukh Khan did not attend the bash, his wife and entrepreneur Gauri Khan was spotted at the event in a black and white attire. Actor Katrina Kaif also joined Zoya in the celebrations and was the star of the evening in a short white dress.

Among others who attended the Made In Heaven success bash was filmmaker Karan Johar who arrived in a colourful floral jacket. Zoya’s brother and actor Farhan Akhtar, actor couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa,Gully Boy co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani and Shweta Bachchan Nanda were also spotted at the star-studded bash.

Gully Boy lead actors Alia and Ranveer Singh could not be a part of the celebrations but remaining cast members including Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma and Kalki Koechlin joined Zoya at the party.

Made In Heaven got a thumbs up from the critics and was also liked by the viewers. The show revolved around the complicated lives of characters played by Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki, Faiza Naqvi, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

Created by Zoya and Reema Kagti of Gold fame, the series was co-written by Alankrita Shrivastava. Zoya and Alankrita also directed the nine episodes of the show along with Nitya Mehra and Prashant Nair.

Arjun shared a picture of Shobhita and Siddhant in his Instagram stories. Check out more pictures from the party.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 13:23 IST