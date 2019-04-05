Saand Ki Aankh new pic: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar watch as a new day dawns

The shoot of the Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh has been on in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat region for a while now and the film’s lead cast has been sharing pictures from the sets. What looks like a coordinated move, the two actors shared a fresh picture of themselves in the midst of village life.

Sharing the picture, Taapsee wrote: “Ujli subah teri khatir aayegi (For your sake, a bright day will dawn)”. The shot shows the two actors, with their back to the camera, looking at the rising sun. The radiant rays of the sun filter in through their dupatta (veil).

For more than a month now, Taapsee and Bhumi have been sharing pictures; in one of the first pictures, they were seen making a heart symbol with their hands, even as they wield pistols in their other hand. In another, they can be seen riding a tractor, in yet another, making cow dung cakes. In another picture, they can be seen swinging from the hanging Banyan tree roots and in another photo, one riding a cycle while the other is seated as its pillion rider. On the occasion of Holi too, they shared a picture of themselves, sitting on low stools. Interestingly, in none of the pictures, do we actually get to see their faces as they are always covered with a ghunghat (veil). It also reflects the north Indian milieu in which the film is set.

Saand Ki Aankh is the story of world’s oldest sharpshooters — Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar from Uttar Pradesh, popularly known as ‘shooter dadi’. The film is being directed by Tushar Hiranandani and is an Anurag Kashyap production.

