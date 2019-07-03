Saaho song Psycho Saiyaan: Shraddha Kapoor brings the glamour to this Prabhas starrer

Shraddha Kapoor brings a tonne of glamour to Saaho’s first song titled Psycho Saiyaan. The first pictures from the song show her in a little black dress, ready to hit the dance floor.

Saaho, starring Baahubali star Prabhas in the lead, is an action thriller. The first song from the film is expected to be a peppy club number that just might be the big hit of the season. Check out the pic:

Was wondering when would #Saaho promotions commence, since its release is barely a month away... Well, the first track - #PsychoSaiyaan - will be out soon... 15 Aug 2019 release. #15AugWithSaaho pic.twitter.com/ZHutI6Xaub — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2019

A second still from the song show Prabhas grooving to music. He is seen in a black T-shirt and black jacket, dancing with a huge crowd behind him.

In the film, Shraddha will be seen essaying the role of a bold cop and fans are thrilled to witness her in a fierce avatar. Actors like Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday will also be seen in never-before-seen avatars. Shraddha and Prabhas will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in ‘Saaho’. The film also marks her debut in the South Indian film industry.

The movie has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and is slated to hit the theatres on Independence Day, August 15, this year.

Shraddha will also be seen in Chhichhore with Sushant Singh Rajput in dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. She also stars opposite Varun Dhawan in Street Dancer. Shraddha also has Baaghi 3 in her kitty.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 20:35 IST