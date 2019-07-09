Today in New Delhi, India
Mission Mangal teaser: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan begin the countdown for India’s Mars Mission. Watch video

Mission Mangal teaser: The first clip from Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu-starrer Mission Mangal shows us the countdown as India’s first satellite to Mars takes off.

bollywood Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:53 IST
HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times
HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times
Mission Mangal,Mission Mangal teaser,Akshay Kumat
Mission Mangal teaser: Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar’s ambitious project is ready for take-off.

The makers of Mission Mangal, a film which stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and South Indian actor Nithya Menen in prominent roles, dropped the first teaser of the film. The Mission Mangal teaser gives us a behind-the-scenes as India’s ambitious Mars mission is ready for take-off.

Sharing the teaser, Akshay wrote: “Ek Desh. Ek Sapna. Ek Ithihaas. The true story of India’s #SpaceMission to Mars is here. #MissionMangalTeaser out now!”

The scene is perhaps the most crucial one — seconds before the blast off. Akshay, as scientist Rakesh Dhawan who is heading the project, giving the final command. Vidya, among the senior-most scientists associated with the project, gives the final go-ahead to her team. Seconds later, we see the rocket, India’s first unmanned mission to Mars, take wings. In snapshots, we get to see all the other prominent players in this drama — Taapsee, Sonakshi, Nithya, Sharman and Kirti.

The movie, based on a true story of India’s mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. Touted as India’s first space film, the film follows scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission. Helmed by Jagan Shakti, the film is co-produced by PadMan director R Balki. Mission Mangal is scheduled to hit the screens on August 15 this year.

Taking about the film, Akshay had earlier said he took up the project to familiarise his daughter, Nitara and children of her age with the true story of India’s first interplanetary expedition.

“’Mission Mangal, a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I’ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India’s mission to Mars,” he had tweeted.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 12:49 IST

