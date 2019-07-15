War teaser: It’s Hrithik Roshan vs Tiger Shroff in the most buffed-up film of the year. Watch video

The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff film finally has a name, release date and a teaser. Finally named War, the Siddharth Anand film has been kept under a shroud of secrecy with nary a detail known about the film. The first War teaser landed on Monday and this is without doubt the most buffed-up, good-looking and edge-of-the-seat actioner you are likely to see in 2019.

Watch | War teaser starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are at each other’s throats right from the word go in the War teaser. If the two ripped-up actors are not chasing each other on bikes in picturesque foreign locales, they are engrossed in hand-to-hand combat, car chases and a particular aerial action scene involving a snow plane that may remind you of Spectre. We get a (fleeting) look at War’s leading lady Vani Kapoor and she is — unsurprisingly — seen in a bikini.

The Yash Raj Film has been shot under utmost secrecy and hardly any detail about the film is known. Speaking about War, the director had said recently, “In spite of tremendous pressure from fans of both the stars, it was a conscious decision to not put out any official pictures of the film and not even announce its title. We want maximum impact on the day of the launch.”

Tiger had told IANS recently, “A film like the one I am doing with Hrithik Sir is definitely something that could not have been made without one another. It is rare to find the correct permutation and combination and the right script that allows both of us to express our potential in our respective ways.”

War will release on October 2.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 11:24 IST