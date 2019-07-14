Farah Khan throws super party after Super 30; Hrithik Roshan chills with Vikas Bahl, Sania Mirza. See inside pics

Making Sunday even more special for her fellow celebrities, choreographer Farah Khan hosted a lunch party for them at her place. Hrithik Roshan, one of the guests present at the fun-filled party, posted a group picture of the guests with the host of the day.

Calling Farah 'mother of all Sunday lunches', the Super 30 actor thanked her for the lunch party. Aditi Rao Hydari, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Vikas Behl, Sonu Sood, Diana Penty, Sania Mirza, Angad Bedi, and Neha Dhupia were among those who attended the party.

Hrithik starrer-Super 30 released on July 12 garnered an estimated over Rs 11 crores worth business on its opening day. The film witnessed a great jump in box office numbers on day two, taking its total to Rs 30 crore. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Sandhu in the pivotal roles.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (Hrithik), an Indian mathematician who quit his job as a teacher in a top coaching centre attended by rich students, to dedicate his time into teaching underprivileged children. Bahl was accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement in India, but was subsequently cleared of the charges. After being removed as the director of Super 30, he was reinstated shortly before the film’s release.

Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment was quoted in as saying: “Yes, it is that the internal complaints committee report has exonerated Vikas Bahl. With the committee clearing Vikas, we don’t have a choice but to reinstate his credit as director of Super 30.” In 2015, a female employee at Phantom Films, which had Vikas as one of the partners along side Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena, had levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Vikas.

