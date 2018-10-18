MeToo: Farah Khan says she fears trial by Twitter after brother Sajid Khan is accused of sexual harassment

Director-choreographer sFarah Khan has said that she fears quick judgement and a ‘trial by Twitter’ when it comes to accusations of sexual misconduct. Several men in Bollywood and other industries have been named and shamed as part of the raging #MeToo movement in the country, including Farah’s brother, Sajid Khan.

Farah was at a book launch in Mumbai when she spoke at length about the issue. “I have fear psychosis for anybody, whether it’s a woman or whether it is for a man who is talking to a girl... getting scared if should I be talking to a girl,” she said at the event. “Also, the only thing I fear is the quick judgements and the quick punishments that are met out...trial by Twitter...which is happening in hours,” she added.

Farah said there should be thorough investigations before someone is accused of harassment. “Even in Hollywood, they take their time, they do their research, they do an investigation. They interview friends and families. Whether it is 20 years ago, whether it is 10 years ago, it doesn’t matter. So that is a bit scary and it is scary for everybody,” she said.

She had earlier issued a statement in response to the sexual harassment allegations against Sajid Khan. Farah said she does not, in any way, support such conduct and if Sajid has indulged in an appropriate behaviour, “he has a lot to atone for.”

This is a heartbreaking time for my family.We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for.I don’t in any way endorse this behavior and Stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt. — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) October 12, 2018

Three women, namely actor Rachel White, assistant director Saloni Chopra and journalist Karishma Upadhyay, accused Sajid of sexual harassment and shared their heart-wrenching ordeals on their respective social media handles.

Following the allegations, Sajid has stepped down as the director of upcoming comedy-drama Housefull 4.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 12:56 IST