Farah Khan reacts to sexual harassment allegations against brother Sajid Khan, says he has a lot to atone for

Bollywood film director Farah Khan has responded sexual harassment allegations made against her filmmaker brother, Sajid Khan. She wrote in a tweet that it is a difficult time for family and her brother has a lot to atone for if the allegations against him were true.

Farah wrote on Twitter, “This is a heartbreaking time for my family. We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for.I don’t in any way endorse this behavior and Stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt (sic).”

Sajid has been accused of sexual harassment by three women--actor Rachel White, assistant director Saloni Chopra and journalist Karishma Upadhyay. Since then, Akshay Kumar, who is working with him on Housefull 4, cancelled the shooting of the film.

This is a heartbreaking time for my family.We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for.I don’t in any way endorse this behavior and Stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt. — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) October 12, 2018

Sajid too has stepped down as the director of the film. Sajid took moral responsibility for the allegations against him and wrote in a statement that one of the reasons why he is stepping down as the director was the pressure that was being put on his family and the cast and crew of his film Housefull 4. The director had written, “In the wake of all the allegations against me and the pressure being put on my family, my producer n the stars of my film Houseful4, i must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post (sic).”

Akshay Kumar also reacted to the allegations and released a statement on Twitter. He wrote, “I’ve requested the producers of Housefull 4 to cancel the shoot until further investigation.”

The Me Too India movement took off when actor Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment leading to women speaking out about their Me too several stories. Vikas Bahl, Luv Ranjan, Kailash Kher are a few more names from the industry who have been accused of sexual harassment.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 17:02 IST