Is Neymar injured? Know reason why Brazil star is not playing against Norway in the World Cup
Brazil are locking horns with Norway in their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Brazil are set to face Norway in their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Yet, one topic that has continued to dominate discussions among football fans and Brazilian supporters throughout the tournament is Neymar's role in the squad.
Once again, the 34-year-old has not been named in the starting lineup and will begin the match on the bench against Erling Haaland and company.
The decision comes despite Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti previously hinting that Neymar could feature alongside Vinícius Júnior for the entire match.
“Neymar can play 90 minutes and he can play with Vinicius Jr. I think they will play together,” he had said.
Those comments had raised expectations among supporters that ‘The Prince’ would make his first start of the tournament. Instead, Neymar will once again have to wait for his opportunity from the sidelines.
However, his place on the bench suggests the decision is likely tactical rather than being related to any injury or fitness concern.
If required, Neymar is expected to be introduced later in the second half, where his experience and creativity could provide Brazil with a crucial spark when it matters most.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More