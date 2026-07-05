Folarin Balogun red card overturned: Gianni Infantino-Trump links under scanner amid FIFA's rare decision; ‘phone calls’
Folarin Balogun had originally been ruled out after receiving a red card during Wednesday's victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Round of 32.
Folarin Balogun will be available for the USMNT in Monday's FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Belgium after his suspension was unexpectedly overturned.
Balogun had originally been ruled out after receiving a red card during Wednesday's victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team.
However, FIFA's disciplinary committee reportedly rescinded the suspension, clearing the striker to return for the knockout fixture.
Fans fuel Trump-Infantino theory
The ruling quickly triggered widespread discussion on social media, with some fans speculating that the decision may have been influenced by the close relationship and interactions between Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
A user wrote on X, "Trump had some words with Gianni Infantino."
Another jokingly posted, "In the near future, Trump will “accidentally” mention his recent conversation with Gianni Infantino."
One more fan added, "Good to see Gianni still is taking phone calls from Trump...."
Trump's statement on FIFA's decision
Meanwhile, Trump has also reacted to FIFA's decision to rescind the suspension imposed on the 25-year-old striker. "Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” US President posted on Truth Social.
However, FIFA did not completely erase the punishment. According to a CBS News report, the governing body confirmed that Balogun remains on probation for one year.
Also read: Mauricio Pochettino ramps up anti-spying measures ahead of USA vs Belgium Round of 16 clash; explained
In a statement, FIFA said that if he "commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced."
Why Balogun received a red card
Referees deemed the challenge a "serious foul" after Folarin Balogun collided with a Bosnian defender while attempting to get into position for a pass during the second half.
Balogun's studs slid down the opponent's leg before making contact with his ankle.
Following a VAR review, the referee upgraded the incident to a red card.
Although the USMNT still secured a 2-0 victory to reach the Round of 16, the dismissal immediately became one of the tournament's debated officiating decisions.
Also read: Balogun suspended: Brazilian referee's officiating history under scanner after red card in USA vs Bosnia
The suspension was initially expected to rule Balogun out of Monday's crucial knockout clash, a significant setback for Mauricio Pochettino's side given that the forward is the team's leading scorer at this World Cup.
Rare World Cup precedent
Generally, red-card suspensions are not subject to appeal, making FIFA's decision to overturn Balogun's ban an exceptionally rare occurrence.
According to historical records, a similar reversal has happened only once before at a FIFA World Cup.
That previous case involved Garrincha, who was sent off in Brazil's semifinal at the 1962 FIFA World Cup but was later cleared to play in the final, where Brazil defeated Czechoslovakia national football team to win the title.
His dismissal was overturned after video evidence later concluded that the severity of the foul was minor.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More