Mauricio Pochettino ramps up anti-spying measures ahead of USA vs Belgium Round of 16 clash; explained

“Pochettino is taking special precautionary measures ahead of #USMNT’s last 16 showdown with #Belgium - to avoid any threat of another “Spygate”,” Ducker tweeted on X.

James Ducker of the Daily Mail reported that the USMNT has stepped up its security measures in an effort to protect its tactical plans ahead of the Round of 16 clash with Belgium.

As for USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino , he is also taking extra precautions behind the scenes, making it clear that he wants to keep tactical plans and training details tightly guarded to avoid giving Belgium any potential advantage.

The United States is preparing for a highly anticipated Round of 16 showdown against Belgium on Monday, and the matchup promises to be one of the standout clashes of the knockout stage.

Pochettino has had blackout fencing installed around the USMNT's training base at the University of Washington's Husky Soccer Stadium in an effort to shield preparations from public view.

Why Pochettino surveyed training center The 54-year-old was previously seen climbing a nearby embankment and recording the surroundings of the team's training facility ahead of the group-stage match against Australia two weeks ago.

When questioned about the incident, Pochettino explained that his actions were purely precautionary and aimed at assessing the team's surroundings from an outside perspective.

Also read: England delay travel to Mexico due to ‘being spied on’ concerns ahead of FIFA World Cup showdown: Report

"I wanted to see because we are in an era of spies… it was a good opportunity to see."

He later clarified that he had been recording a video of the area rather than taking photographs so it could be reviewed by the team's security staff.

Balogun absence tests USMNT The USMNT enters the game with confidence after a commanding 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the previous round.

Belgium, meanwhile, secured its place in the last 16 in dramatic fashion, rallying from two goals down before converting a last-minute penalty in extra time to complete a stunning comeback.

The biggest setback for Mauricio Pochettino's side is the absence of first-choice striker Folarin Balogun. The forward, who has scored three goals at this World Cup, will miss the match after receiving a red card that triggered an automatic suspension.

Also read: Balogun suspended: Brazilian referee's officiating history under scanner after red card in USA vs Bosnia

Even so, Pochettino appears determined to keep his squad fully focused, and the players are expected to leave no stone unturned in their effort to trouble the Red Devils.