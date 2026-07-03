England delay travel to Mexico due to ‘being spied on’ concerns ahead of FIFA World Cup showdown: Report

England are leaving nothing to chance ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 tie against Mexico. According to a report in The Times, England coach Thomas Tuchel has chosen to keep the squad at its Kansas City training base until the final possible moment before travelling to Mexico City. According to reports from The Times and the Daily Mail, England will only fly to the Mexican capital on Friday, just two days before the knockout fixture. England have decided to delay their travel to Mexico (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

The decision is understood to have been influenced in part by concerns that the team's tactical sessions could be monitored by outsiders, and there are real concerns within the camp about “being spied on.”

The Three Lions have been training at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, where security has been significantly enhanced. Police officers and private security personnel have been deployed around the training complex to ensure privacy during practice sessions.

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Reports also claim that Kansas City police have introduced anti-drone measures, including the use of specialised "hunter-catcher" drones designed to detect and intercept unauthorised drones operating near England's training facility.

England's late arrival is also believed to be linked to sporting considerations. Mexico City's high altitude, with the Estadio Azteca situated at around 7,200 feet above sea level, has prompted Tuchel's staff to take the hard call.

Concerns over espionage are not without precedent in football. Earlier this year, English football was rocked by controversy when a Southampton staff member was caught recording a Middlesbrough training session before the clubs met in the Championship play-offs.

One more factor Another factor is the prospect of passionate home support. Mexican fans created a hostile atmosphere during their Round of 32 victory over Ecuador, with reports claiming supporters gathered outside Ecuador's team hotel overnight, setting off fireworks, sounding air horns and drums, playing loud music and revving motorcycles in an attempt to disrupt the visitors' rest.

The situation got so bad for Ecuador that the country's football federation filed a formal complaint with FIFA about the whole situation.

“This conduct is far removed from the principles of fair play, equality and unity that a football World Cup should represent,” the federation said in a statement.

However, after England's victory over DR Congo, Tuchel said that England are expecting the same behaviour once they touch down in Mexico.

“But what can we do? Maybe we will bring earplugs. I expect everything,” he said.

In the round of 32, England came from behind to defeat Congo 2-1 while Mexico outclassed Ecuador 2-0.