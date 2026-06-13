USA vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Opening ceremony begins in Los Angeles, all eyes on Katy Perry

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USA vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: The opening ceremony has been delayed

USA vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: We are already three matches down in the FIFA World Cup, and it's now time for co-hosts USA to begin their march in the 48-team competition. The USA will take on Paraguay in a Group D contest at Los Angeles, and the contest promises to be a cracker. Ahead of the contest, an opening ceremony will also take place. Paraguay are returning to the tournament after 16 years, and as of now, the US start off as favourites. The US have everything to play for, and the side would look to have a solid run under manager Mauricio Pochettino. The USA's squad has a perfect blend of youth and experience, and all eyes would be on Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams. On the other hand, Paraguay will look to punch above their weight. The USA's football style would be all about pressing high and looking to dominate possession. Their attacking style would aim to throw Paraguay off balance and dominate the contest from the get-go. However, questions remain about their defensive acumen. Speaking of Paraguay, the side is likely to implement a more compact approach, depending on strong defence. The United States have the stronger squad on paper and will also have overwhelming crowd support, but Paraguay's organisation and counterattacking threat will not let the USA breathe easy. The tie between the two teams promises to be competitive, and it will boil down to who holds their nerves better. The match between the USA and Paraguay can be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website. ...Read More

The USA's football style would be all about pressing high and looking to dominate possession. Their attacking style would aim to throw Paraguay off balance and dominate the contest from the get-go. However, questions remain about their defensive acumen. Speaking of Paraguay, the side is likely to implement a more compact approach, depending on strong defence. The United States have the stronger squad on paper and will also have overwhelming crowd support, but Paraguay's organisation and counterattacking threat will not let the USA breathe easy. The tie between the two teams promises to be competitive, and it will boil down to who holds their nerves better. The match between the USA and Paraguay can be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.