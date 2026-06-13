USA vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Opening ceremony begins in Los Angeles, all eyes on Katy Perry
USA vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: The opening ceremony has begun in Los Angeles ahead of the fixture between the USA and Paraguay.
- 8 Sec agoUSA vs PAR Live Score: The opening ceremony begins
- 6 Mins agoWhat to expect from opening ceremony
- 9 Mins agoUSA vs PAR LIVE Score: Opening ceremony delayed
- 13 Mins agoHello and welcome!
USA vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: We are already three matches down in the FIFA World Cup, and it's now time for co-hosts USA to begin their march in the 48-team competition. The USA will take on Paraguay in a Group D contest at Los Angeles, and the contest promises to be a cracker. Ahead of the contest, an opening ceremony will also take place. Paraguay are returning to the tournament after 16 years, and as of now, the US start off as favourites. The US have everything to play for, and the side would look to have a solid run under manager Mauricio Pochettino. The USA's squad has a perfect blend of youth and experience, and all eyes would be on Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams. On the other hand, Paraguay will look to punch above their weight....Read More
The USA's football style would be all about pressing high and looking to dominate possession. Their attacking style would aim to throw Paraguay off balance and dominate the contest from the get-go. However, questions remain about their defensive acumen. Speaking of Paraguay, the side is likely to implement a more compact approach, depending on strong defence.
The United States have the stronger squad on paper and will also have overwhelming crowd support, but Paraguay's organisation and counterattacking threat will not let the USA breathe easy. The tie between the two teams promises to be competitive, and it will boil down to who holds their nerves better.
The match between the USA and Paraguay can be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.
USA vs PAR Live Score: The opening ceremony begins
USA vs PAR Live Score: The opening ceremony begins in Los Angeles. It all starts with the announcers saying, "Welcome to the USA, we are over 340 million fans. We are 430 languages. We are one nation founded on freedom.” This is followed by a band of drummers playing in red, white and blue.
USA vs PAR Live Score: What to expect from opening ceremony
USA vs PAR Live Score: The opening ceremony in Los Angeles will feature performances from artists including Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla. Earlier, FIFA President Gianni Infantino had said that this specific artist lineup was chosen to reflect the cultural diversity and vibrant diasporas of the US.
USA vs PAR LIVE Score: Opening ceremony delayed
USA vs PAR LIVE Score: The opening ceremony was scheduled to start at 5 AM IST but it has been delayed. This is not the first time that this is happening as the opening ceremony in Mexico was also delayed by 15 minutes. The wait and watch situation continues.
USA vs PAR LIVE Score: Hello and welcome!
USA vs PAR LIVE Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth match of the FIFA World Cup between the USA and Paraguay. A big opening ceremony is also scheduled in Los Angeles to get proceedings underway.