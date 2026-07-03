Balogun suspended: Brazilian referee's officiating history under scanner after red card in USA vs Bosnia
Folarin Balogun's red-card suspension cannot be appealed, ruling the USMNT striker out of the Round of 16 clash against Belgium.
Folarin Balogun's controversial red card on Wednesday has ruled the United States striker out of the USMNT's Round of 16 clash against Belgium national football team, sparking widespread criticism from supporters.
Many fans took to social media to question both the officiating of referee Raphael Claus and FIFA's disciplinary regulations.
The frustration was heightened by Claus' previous involvement in a high-profile investigation related to alleged match-fixing in Brazil.
Referee's controversial history revisited
According to the New York Post, Claus was questioned during a 2024 parliamentary inquiry in Brazil that examined allegations involving match-fixing and sports betting in the country's top division.
Several clubs, most notably Botafogo, challenged a number of his decisions and claimed there were suspicious patterns in the yellow and red cards issued during Série A fixtures. Claus and his video assistant referee were both summoned to provide testimony.
No wrongdoing found officially
Despite the scrutiny, Brazilian authorities and the Brazilian Football Confederation cleared Claus of any wrongdoing, finding no evidence connecting him to match manipulation or betting schemes.
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He was never charged or sanctioned, and the investigation did not affect FIFA's confidence in appointing him to officiate at the 2026 World Cup. Wednesday's match marked his second assignment of the tournament.
Victory eases referee backlash
Balogun's suspension cannot be appealed, meaning he will automatically miss the knockout meeting with Belgium.
While the referee's decision triggered criticism, the backlash was somewhat softened because the United States still secured a victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team.
Pochettino's biggest attacking test
With the Round of 16 showdown against Belgium approaching on Monday, July 7, head coach Mauricio Pochettino must now find a replacement for Balogun, who has scored three goals during this World Cup and leaves behind a significant void in the USMNT attack.
Christian Pulisic will be expected to shoulder much of the attacking responsibility in the Round of 16, with his creativity and leadership likely to be crucial to the United States' hopes of progressing.
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At the other end, the USMNT must be prepared for the threat posed by Romelu Lukaku.
The Belgian striker has repeatedly delivered in decisive moments, emerging as a match-winner with several late goals and remaining one of Belgium's biggest attacking weapons.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More