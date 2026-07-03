Balogun suspended: Brazilian referee's officiating history under scanner after red card in USA vs Bosnia

According to the New York Post , Claus was questioned during a 2024 parliamentary inquiry in Brazil that examined allegations involving match-fixing and sports betting in the country's top division.

The frustration was heightened by Claus' previous involvement in a high-profile investigation related to alleged match-fixing in Brazil.

Many fans took to social media to question both the officiating of referee Raphael Claus and FIFA's disciplinary regulations.

Folarin Balogun's controversial red card on Wednesday has ruled the United States striker out of the USMNT's Round of 16 clash against Belgium national football team, sparking widespread criticism from supporters.

Several clubs, most notably Botafogo, challenged a number of his decisions and claimed there were suspicious patterns in the yellow and red cards issued during Série A fixtures. Claus and his video assistant referee were both summoned to provide testimony.

No wrongdoing found officially Despite the scrutiny, Brazilian authorities and the Brazilian Football Confederation cleared Claus of any wrongdoing, finding no evidence connecting him to match manipulation or betting schemes.

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He was never charged or sanctioned, and the investigation did not affect FIFA's confidence in appointing him to officiate at the 2026 World Cup. Wednesday's match marked his second assignment of the tournament.

Victory eases referee backlash Balogun's suspension cannot be appealed, meaning he will automatically miss the knockout meeting with Belgium.

While the referee's decision triggered criticism, the backlash was somewhat softened because the United States still secured a victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team.

Pochettino's biggest attacking test With the Round of 16 showdown against Belgium approaching on Monday, July 7, head coach Mauricio Pochettino must now find a replacement for Balogun, who has scored three goals during this World Cup and leaves behind a significant void in the USMNT attack.

Christian Pulisic will be expected to shoulder much of the attacking responsibility in the Round of 16, with his creativity and leadership likely to be crucial to the United States' hopes of progressing.

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At the other end, the USMNT must be prepared for the threat posed by Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian striker has repeatedly delivered in decisive moments, emerging as a match-winner with several late goals and remaining one of Belgium's biggest attacking weapons.