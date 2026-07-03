Cristiano Ronaldo scores first FIFA World Cup knockout goal, gets subbed off minutes later in match vs Croatia

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portugal talisman, was left frustrated after he was subbed off by manager Roberto Martinez before the final whistle in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match against Croatia on Friday. This was the first time that the 41-year-old did not play the full 90 minutes in the ongoing 48-team competition. The Portugal manager took the call to remove Ronaldo from the field in the 81st minute of the game. The decision came just minutes after the forward converted a penalty to help Portugal equalise against Croatia. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo with coach Roberto Martinez after he was substituted. (REUTERS)

The goal against Croatia was Ronaldo's 11th strike in six editions of the World Cup. However, this was his first-ever goal in a knockout match of the competition.

The forward scored the equaliser for Portugal in the 68th minute. Earlier, he had gone eight matches across FIFA World Cup knockouts without a goal or an assist.

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Speaking of Ronaldo's goal, he calmly slotted home from the penalty spot with his trademark composure after defender Renato Veiga was fouled inside the area while challenging for a corner.

Despite dominating possession throughout the first half, Portugal fell behind early after the restart in the second half when veteran Croatian left-back Ivan Perisic latched onto a cross and fired past Joao Cancelo before beating goalkeeper Diogo Costa with a clinical finish.

Ronaldo's strike against Croatia was his third goal of the ongoing tournament, having netted a brace against Uzbekistan during the group stage. It also marked the first time the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was substituted in this edition of the quadrennial showpiece.

The goal took Ronaldo's international tally to a remarkable 146 goals in 232 appearances for Portugal. Having made his Real Madrid debut at the same venue in 2009, the Portuguese superstar also became the first player in history to score 25 goals combined across the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship.

Ronaldo's poor performance Ronaldo might have scored three goals in the competition, but he has been far from his best. Ever since the competition began, there has been a heated debate about Ronaldo's utility and whether he should be in the starting XI at all times.

It all started with Ronaldo's poor opening game against DR Congo. However, he answered his critics in style, netting a brace against Uzbekistan. After the win over Uzbekistan, Ronaldo famously remarked, “I'm back.”

But he once again went goalless in the final group stage match against Colombia. The first half against Croatia also saw the forward not being at his best, but he redeemed himself by getting the equaliser in the crucial Round of 32 tie.

Interestingly, Ronaldo's penalty against Croatia was his only touch inside the opposition box in his 81 minutes spent on the pitch. However, Portugal managed to hang on to get a 2-1 victory and progress to the Round of 16, where they will take on Spain.