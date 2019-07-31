Hrithik Roshan on Super 30 success and appreciation for War teaser: ‘I am getting a nice kick out of it’

bollywood

You can’t miss the contentment as well as joy in Hrithik Roshan’s demeanour. And why not? The actor, who has — throughout his career — avoided getting typecast playing disparate parts, has again surprised his naysayers with a new as well as successful avatar in Super 30. While the film was widely looked at as a “non-commercial subject”, Hrithik has clearly shone through at the box office.

“You know, the truth is that if this film hadn’t worked, there would have been great disappointment since I believed in it so much. It would have disempowered me,” says the actor.

Excerpts from an interview:

When a film like Super 30 does well — critically and commercially, what does it do to you as an artiste?

It does the most important thing to an artiste — reaffirms your instincts and processes. When that happens, you feel satisfied, and feel, ‘ki yaar main sahi hoon. There’s also a feeling of vindication. Actually, success does a lot of things. It is not just about box-office numbers, the appreciation, and encouragement that the actor inside me is getting makes me feel that I was right and my instincts worked. And that’s a very important emotion.

In hindsight, did you have any apprehensions about the film?

Of course (smiles)! There were days when I thought this film would never work and that maybe others were right while I had gone wrong. But at the same time, I was charged that I have felt a germ in the film, and I won’t let go of that. One word that I attach myself with a lot is resilience. So, when things aren’t going right and there are disappointments, I get even more resilient and instinctively stronger. So, yes, there were days when I was like, ‘yeh picture toh gayi’. But in such cases, I get even more resilient and keep building on that.

Not just audiences, the film also got great reactions from the Vice President of India and various chief ministers [who made it tax free in their respective states]. You must be thrilled?

To start with, I feel very positive that my instincts were right. It also makes me feel that I have been proven right. I have realised that from within, all of us are the same. We all react to the same good things. When a film like this gets support from people who are in a position to bring change, people high up in our government who are our nation-builders, I feel it has hit the mark as the film talks about that only, that if you are in a position to empower, give hope and cause change, then you must do that. Through Super 30, Anand [Kumar; mathematician] sir is also doing exactly that — inspiring the hopeless. But when somebody like the Vice President of India or the chief ministers — who are responsible for bringing a change in the society — support the film, I feel the film has done its job.

Also, there were quite a few challenges and controversies right before film’s release, which you navigated through…

I am grateful to god that inside me, he has empowered an infallible belief of the universe. I feel the kind of person you are and your character will ultimately manifest itself — one way or the other — on to the outside world. So, people may say wrong things about you, but you know your truth and it will manifest — be it good or bad — and you will be surprised how it will happen. That’s the universe. So, I don’t have to worry. I just have to keep going towards my goals and aims. It makes me composed and doesn’t make me react to people. It helps me navigate my life easily, too. Otherwise, the noise in the world can distract you easily.

Even before the dust settles, the newly-released teaser of War has become the talk of the town. It must be a special feeling?

I have been quite overwhelmed with the kind of reactions I have got. Unknowingly, the timing of it has been great. Having the teaser of War coming out close on the heels of Super 30, and people appreciating both the contrasting characters at the same time, is thrilling. I am getting a nice kick out of it (smiles).

And Super 30 also saw you team up with film-maker Sajid Nadiadwala for the first time…

Yes, and it was a pleasure working with Sajid on a project like Super 30. After all, he is one of our leading film producers and I am thankful to him for putting his faith in the film. I look forward to working with him again in the future.

There are talks about you being a part of several films including the Satte Pe Satta remake. True?

I know there are a lot of talks (smiles). To be honest, there are a few scripts, which I am considering. And one of them is Satte Pe Satta remake but I haven’t confirmed it yet. As soon as I decide on what I am doing next, I will announce it. But I am still contemplating. I still am going through 4-5 scripts. I will take a month more to decide on my next film.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 11:02 IST